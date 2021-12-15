The Best Family Cars for Road Trips

A road trip is still the best way to get to know the US and it’s a great way to make family memories as well. Using your own vehicle allows you to set your own schedule and to take all the steps that you need to.

It’s important however to make sure that your vehicle is secure and comfortable beforehand. That’s something to consider when purchasing a family car or when you plan to rent one for a trip. Additional space and comfortable features can mean quite a lot when you’re on the road for hours.

It’s also useful to consult the International Drivers Association before you make the trip. They will help you obtain the proper documents and get familiar with the driving rules and conditions in the US.

2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Toyota Highlander Hybrid is often lauded as the best hybrid car of the year and it’s easy on the top of our list even when compared to vehicles from other categories. It comes with two electric motors and a four-cylinder engine. Altogether this is an output of 243 horsepower.

It can pull about 3500 pounds which makes it a great choice for those who plan a lot of field trips, camping trips, or even a boat ride. It can fit up to 8 people since it spots the third row. The car also has a Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth, and an 8-inch screen.

2022 Honda Odyssey

2022 Honda Odyssey is a minivan like no other, and it’s often ranked as one of the best minivans this year. It features a 3.5-liter V6 engine and has 280 horsepower. It too can tow up to 3500 pounds which is more than enough for the need of most families taking a road trip.

The seating is enough for 8 people, and there’s a 5-inch display, Bluetooth, and plenty of USB ports. The car also comes with a vacuum which is nifty addition that anyone traveling with kids will know how to appreciate.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a brand new hybrid compact SUV. It has a total of 302 horsepower and combines a combustion engine with two electric ones. The car can go a maximum of 42 miles on electric power alone, which isn’t enough for a road trip, but it can be useful when running small errands.

It can comfortably fit up to 5 people and features an Apple CarPlay and an 8-inch touch screen, as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

If you plan to take a trip on unpaved roads, this is the right option for you. It features a 260 horsepower diesel, and a 375 horsepower hybrid. It has a four-wheel-drive system and a sway bar.

The car has plenty of room for 5 and plenty of storage space, although due to the design those in the back seat may feel a bit uncomfortable. It also features Bluetooth, a seven-inch screen, and an eight speakers audio system.