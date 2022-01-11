NewsVideo

Hennessey Venom F5 Shows Off ‘F5 Mode’ With Flame Spitting 250 MPH Run

By Zero2Turbo

Hennessey Performance has released a video of the Venom F5 hypercar undergoing high-speed tests. Apparently, it was not a “top speed test” but one of the many tests conducted by the Hennessey engineering team to evaluate the high-speed stability of the vehicle.

In the clip, they talk about F5 mode which allows the bespoke twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre V8 to pump out all of its 1,817 hp (1,354 kW) and 1,617 Nm (1,193 lb-ft) of torque.

Previously they have tested the hypercar up to 200 mph (322 km/h) and now they have hit over 250 mph (402 km/h) using this aforementioned ‘F5 Mode’.

With a 1,360 kg (2,998 pound) dry weight, it can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than three seconds. Hennessey claims a zero to 200 km/h (124 mph) run in 4.7 seconds.

Hennessey will only produce 24 units of the Venom F5, each with a price tag of $2.1 million.

The recent high-speed test is one step towards a proper top speed run. Can it beat the mighty Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+? Only time will tell.

