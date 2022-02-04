4 Things to Consider When Buying a Van

If you need to buy a new van, it can often be tempting to just see it as a box on wheels to carry stuff around – even if you always put a lot of time and effort into choosing the perfect new car. While how big the van is and how much it costs are usually some big factors to consider when buying a van, there’s often a lot more to think about too. If you are buying a van for the first time or need to replace your existing van, here are some major considerations to make before you buy.

Emissions

Unless you mainly drive around rural areas and don’t often go into major towns or cities, you will need to pay more attention to what’s coming out of your van’s exhaust pipe. Clean air zones are popping up all over the UK including the new Ultra Low Emission Zone in London, meaning that people who drive older vehicles that are more polluting need to pay to enter these areas, and the charges can add up if you’re often driving there. Before buying a new van, it’s important to understand the emissions ratings and try to buy a van that has as low emissions as possible.

Size

While it can be tempting to choose a smaller van if you don’t need a huge amount of space, it’s worth bearing in mind that you can sometimes get larger vans for the same price – and this gives you some room for growth if needed. This is especially true if you are using a van for business purposes as if your business grows in the future and you need to transport more stuff, you won’t need to fork out once again to upgrade your van.

Looks

If you’re buying a van to use for your business, then how it looks is actually more important than you might realise. While you don’t need to go for the best-looking van that you can find, it’s important to remember that your van will be a direct representation of your company and can have a huge impact on the impression that you make on your potential and existing customers and clients. You can find a lot of smart used vans Warrington available from CVS Vans.

Funding

Finally, the question of how to fund your van is likely one that is going to come up. If you will only or mainly be using the van for business purposes, then you may want to consider buying it through your limited company. You also have a lot of different forms of van finance to consider if you can’t or don’t want to buy the van outright, including hire purchase, lease purchase, rental agreements, and more. It’s a good idea to carefully explore all the options available to you since it can make a big difference to your finances and what you get for your money.

Whether you’re buying a van for the first time or are in need of a van upgrade, be sure to carefully consider all these factors before going out and buying the right van for you.