How Much Does it Cost to Rent a Ferrari?

Ferraris are some of the most exciting and desirable cars ever made, and it’s easy to see why. From their sleek, elegant designs to their impressive top speeds to their agile handling, they have everything a person could ever want in a motor vehicle. Of course, with the high quality comes a high price, with every Ferrari model starting in the six-figure range. Fortunately, you can experience the thrill of a Ferrari without paying the sky-high prices by simply renting one.

Renting a Ferrari is more expensive than renting your average family hauler of course, but it is still affordable for most people, and besides, the experience is more than worth it. There are some factors that can affect the price, which is why Premier Auto Miami suggests that you look around before making a decision.

Factors That Affect the Rental Cost of a Ferrari

As stated earlier, there are many variables that can affect how much it would cost to rent a Ferrari. They are as follows:

The Ferrari Model

Ferrari has had a lot of fabulous vehicles from its inception up to the present day, so you can never make a wrong choice since there is no such thing as a bad Ferrari. However, you will find that the newer Ferrari models cost more to rent than older models. So, if you want to go cruising in a 488 Spider, it would cost more than the 458 Spider, which was released a few years before. You’ll have a good time no matter which one you choose, so you can opt for the older model if that’s more affordable for you. A 488 costs about $900 and up per day to rent, whereas a 458 might cost about $720 per day.

The City

Some cities are more expensive to live in than others, and the same goes for their exotic car rentals. The cities that usually have the most exotic car rentals are Miami and Los Angeles, so you should expect to pay a little more for a Ferrari rental when you visit those destinations.

The Time of Year

People tend to desire the experience of an exotic car during their vacation, so Ferrari rentals are a little more expensive during high-demand periods like the Spring or Summer. This is especially the case for convertibles since people will want to take the top down when they go for a ride. If there is a big event happening in the city at the time, like a sports event or a concert, that could raise the prices because everyone will want to arrive at that event in style.

The Duration

The length of time you want to rent the Ferrari is a big deciding factor as well. Naturally, the longer the time, the more it will cost. However, many rental agencies might offer discounts for longer rentals.

The Rental Agency

Of course, this is a big factor since some places will charge more than others. So, you need to shop around and do some research before you make a decision. But once you do, you’ll be enjoying the open road in one of the finest cars ever made. A Ferrari can even make a traffic jam less tedious! So if you want to rent a Ferrari, take these factors into consideration before you make your decision.