2022 World Car Of The Year Finalists Are ALL EVs

It is almost time for the 2022 edition of the World Car Awards and while we know electric vehicles are quickly becoming the norm, this was quite a surprise.

For the first time in the history of the awards going back to 2005, it’s an all-electric showdown. 2021 and 2019 were close with two EVs among the final three, but this year the contenders are the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Kia EV6, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

World Car

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

World Electric Vehicle

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Audi E-Tron GT

Mercedes-Benz EQS

World Urban Car

Opel Mokka

Toyota Yaris Cross

Volkswagen Taigun

World Luxury Car

BMW iX

Genesis GV70

Mercedes-Benz EQS

World Performance Car

Audi E-Tron GT

BMW M3/M4

Toyota GR 86 / Subaru BRZ

World Car Design

Audi E-Tron GT

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

To be eligible for this coveted award, a vehicle must have a manufacturing run of at least 10,000 units per year. It must also be available in at least two major markets during the period of January 1, 2021, to March 30, 2022. Lastly, it must be priced below the luxury-car level in major markets.