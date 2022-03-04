Ford Mustang Nearly Crashes In Front Of Cops Then Proceeds To Run From Them

When we first saw the video below on Reddit, we thought ok here is yet another Ford Mustang doing Mustang things and crashing. Well, we were almost right.

The Mustang driver decided to flex the muscle of the car by getting the rear out while turning at an intersection but unfortunately it was too much to handle or talent simply ran out.

The driver realises it is not going to plan and puts on the anchors before coming to a stop inches from a parked Mercedes E-Class.

So luckily there was no impact in this video but the driver had poor timing when deciding to show off as the police were right there and witnessed the whole thing.

At this stage we expect the driver to get out and explain to the officer what went down but instead reverses and floors out back onto the street with the police car in hot pursuit. The video ends shortly thereafter and it’s unclear what happened next.

According to some comments on Reddit, it occurred in Atlanta but this is not confirmed.

We had to chuckle at this one user’s comment;