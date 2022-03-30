Tour The Incredible Koenigsegg Factory With Mr Koenigsegg Himself

If you happen to find yourself in Angelholm Sweden, you are close to something rather special, the headquarters for Koenigsegg.

Entry is not open to the public but luckily for us, YouTuber Mr JWW was granted access and to make it even better, the tour guide was the man himself, Christian von Koenigsegg.

We don’t want to give you a play by play of the 40-minute clip but for fans of the brand and supercars alike, it’s well worth watching. After all, when will you ever get the chance to be given access to the incredible facility?