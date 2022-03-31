Toyota GR Corolla Fully Leaked And It’s Coming With 296 HP (220 kW)

The highly-anticipated Toyota GR Corolla will officially be unveiled tomorrow but one of the cyber sleuths on the GRCorollaForum has discovered the official landing page on the Toyota USA website.

Under the hood, you will find the same 1.6-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder found in the GR Yaris but it has been tweaked a bit for the slightly larger car. Since the information was found on the Toyota USA website, we can assume that 300 horsepower means 300 PS which equates to 296 hp (220 kW). Torque is listed at 273 lb-ft which is 370 Nm.

The Corolla takes the Yaris’ aggressive styling cues one step further, with black extruded bonnet vents, mammoth front wheel arch gills, and what appear to be three exhaust tips, comprising the GR Yaris’ pair of outlets split by a central pipe.

Drive will be sent to all four corners via a six-speed manual transmission only, with no automatic available – at least at launch.

The gearbox is connected to a GR-Four all-wheel-drive system, with the same choice of Normal, Sport and Track modes as the Yaris, capable of sending up to 70 per cent of the power to the rear wheels.

In the US of A, the GR Corolla will get circuit-tuned suspension and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber wrapped around 18-inch alloys as standard. These are the same style as the non-Rally GR Yaris models.

The interior will also be fitted with “a GR leather-trimmed steering wheel and unique gauge cluster” as you can see in one of the images below, there are some nice sports seats too.

There will be a GR Corolla Launch Edition which “pours on the details even further with a forged carbon-fibre roof, vented hood, matte-black 18-in. wheels and upgraded Ultrasuede® and synthetic leather-trimmed seats”. This launch edition will also feature front and rear Torsen® limited-slip differential for a better grip while upgraded performance brakes help you dig into corners.