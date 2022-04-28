Brabus Turns Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Into 888 HP (662 kW) Beast

Brabus is back and this time it is the massive Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 getting the 900 treatment.

Yes, that 900 refers to the engine output of 900 PS (888hp; 662 kW) and that is thanks to the tuner increasing the displacement from 4.0 to 4.5 litres. Then they fit a pair of larger, custom-made turbochargers to increase boost pressure, allowing the modified mill to make the aforementioned power as well as dial torque up to an earth-moving 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft).

If you thank that amount of twist is too much you would be correct. They limit the torque to 1,050 Nm (775 lb-ft) to protect the powertrain, which the tuner backs with a three-year or 100,000 km (62,000 mile) warranty.

This extra grunt gets the goliath to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.2 seconds and run to a radical 320 km/h (200 mph) top speed.

Externally you will see a new rear diffuser housing some large rectangular exhaust pipes as well as some styling tweaks with new carbon fibre bits.

Brabus finishes the radiator grille and exterior trim in Shadow Gray, just like the 24-inch forged Monoblock M wheels. Inside, Brabus finished the GLS in two-tone black-and-cream-coloured leather. However, Brabus builds each car to order, and the tuner offers a wide assortment of interior finishes.