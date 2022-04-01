I Was Hit By An Underage Driver! What Should I Do?

Arizona is a state where teenagers are not required to finish driver’s ed to get their driver’s license. Instead, the state puts the responsibility on the parents to ensure that their child is ready to drive. This can be great for teenagers but not always for the other drivers sharing the road with them. Some parents will make certain that their child is ready for the road, but others may not be so diligent. That means certain teenagers might be on the road without being fully prepared. But a car accident can be caused by even the most well-prepared and well-meaning teenager. So the question is, what do you do if you get into an accident with an underage driver?

For the most part, the procedure is the same as in other car accident cases, meaning that one of the first things you should do is contact a car accident attorney. An attorney can help you get the compensation you need to take care of your losses regardless of who caused the accident. So be sure to contact a lawyer after a car accident and keep reading to find out how an underage driver affects the situation.

Parental Responsibility

The parents are responsible for imparting guidance regarding their teenager’s behavior and responsibilities when they drive. This is the case whether the parent or a professional driving instructor taught their kid to drive. The parent is responsible for informing their child about responsible driving behavior and what kinds of actions to avoid while behind the wheel. Some of the behaviors to avoid include:

Distracted driving

Drunk driving

Speeding

Reckless or aggressive driving

Tired driving

The parent should let their child know that those kinds of behaviors could lead to accidents and severe legal consequences. However, no matter how much a parent teaches their child, there is nothing they can do once their child is behind the wheel and on the road by themself. Whether or not they were following the rules when they get into an accident, there will be consequences that they and their parents will have to deal with.

Parental Liability

When someone is a car accident victim and realizes that the other driver is a teenager, they might be tempted to let things go to avoid causing trouble for them. While those intentions are noble, the victim will still need to be compensated for their losses. In cases where an underage driver is at fault, the liability is passed onto their parents. The parent’s car insurance should take care of most of the losses, but if the insurance is not enough, the parents will have to pay the remaining expenses themselves.

If the accident leads to a personal injury claim, then it will be filed against the parent’s insurance company, and if a lawsuit needs to be filed, then it will be filed against the parents. So essentially, an accident with an underage driver is an accident with the underage driver’s parents.

Contact an Attorney If You Were In an Accident With an Underage Driver

An accident with an underage driver might be a sensitive matter, but you will need to be compensated for your losses no matter who is at fault. A lawyer will be able to sort out the situation and contact the underage driver’s parents to get the process started. So, if you are unsure of how to proceed after getting hit by an underage driver, contact a personal injury attorney to help you out.