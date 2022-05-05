Ferrari SP48 Unica Is Maranello’s Latest One-Off

Ferrari is still hard at work offering their ultimate VIP clients one-off creations and the latest has been revealed with a V8 heart.

The SP48 Unica is based on the Ferrari F8 Tributo but it is pretty hard to tell that due to some comprehensive styling changes. The one-of-a-kind creation was commissioned by a long-standing client who was involved in the development and had their say in every step of the process.

A pivotal aspect of the design of this unique new car is the extensive use of procedural-parametric modelling techniques and 3D prototyping (additive manufacturing) which enabled the Ferrari Styling Centre designers and Maranello’s engineers to completely redesign the front grille and engine air intakes. This advanced production process resulted in perfect 3D grilles that seem carved from a solid volume creating a sense of seamless continuity and dynamic fluidity.

The press release did not mention if there have been any mechanical changes so we can assume the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 from the F8 Tributo is carried over which develops 710 hp (530 kW) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque.

“The SP48 Unica achieves its goal of transforming an existing model to masterful effect, taking inspiration from and paying homage to the company’s core values of innovation and passion.” said the manufacturer.