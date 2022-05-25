Manhart Can Turn Your Land Rover Defender Into Much Meaner Off-Roader

We know the new Defender has been a huge success for the Land Rover brand but what if some of those current owners want their off-roader to be a little bit more unique.

Manhart can assist and they have shared a preview of the offering called the DP 450 tuning package.

Instead of making it looks sportier like other aftermarket companies we have seen, they have made it much more rugged and it works superbly well.

OK, maybe the typical Manhart black and gold theme is a bit much for a Defender but set that aside and appreciate the menacing looks mostly thanks to the new set of deadlock wheels shod in all-terrain tyres.

You also get a host of off-road focused accessories such as a roof-mounted LED bar, a snorkel, a large bull bar, a heavy-duty multi-purpose winch on the metal skid plate, and a roof rack accessible through a ladder.