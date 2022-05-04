Tobias Moers Replaced By Former Ferrari Boss Amedeo Felisa at Aston Martin

Aston Martin only announced that ex-AMG boss Tobias Moers would be leading the fort in May 2020 and already the German executive is stepping down but will remain within the company until July to assist his successor while he settles in. Former Ferrari CEO Amedeo Felisa will replace him as CEO, joined by Roberto Fedeli as CTO.

In a statement to the stock exchange, Aston Martin said that Moers will; “leave the Board of the company with immediate effect and support the leadership team with a smooth transition until the end of July. The Board is grateful for all that Tobias has contributed during his time at Aston Martin, setting the company in the right direction, building new foundations and improving its operations.”

Rumours and reports started at the beginning of the year about Moers’ potential departure but Aston chairman Lawrence Stroll denied these stating that he had “no idea where that comes from. Tobias is doing a great job. He’s staying here. He’s the perfect partner for me.”

Stroll officially had the following to say about Moers in the Aston Martin statement;

“…brought significant discipline to its operations. The benefit of these actions is clear in the improved operating performance of the company and in our great new product launches.”

“Now, there is a need for the business to enter a new phase of growth with a new leadership team and structure to ensure we deliver on our goals.”