You Can Buy A Ferrari Daytona SP3 Build Slot For R11 Million

Yes, you read that right, just the build slot, not the car.

Ever since Ferrari revealed the Daytona SP3 late last year customers have been doing their utmost to get one of the 599 units that will be made.

According to Automotive News Europe, the car inevitably sold out immediately after all 499 owners of the Monza SP1 and SP2 have agreed to purchase the SP3 while the other 100 units were sold to VIP clients and collectors.

What if you were never given the chance to pay your deposit for one? Well, Knight International has now advertised a build slot available. According to the dealer, the build slot is for a Euro-spec car and can still be configured to the customer’s personal preference but this slot will set you back a cool €650,000 (approx. R11 million).

If you happen to crave one then maybe it is worth the premium but remember the SP3 itself starts from $2.25 million (approx. R30 million) so that needs to be factored in too.

Powering the SP3 is a revamped version of the 6.5-litre V12 from the 812 Competizione. They managed to reduce the engine’s weight and inertia, adopting titanium connecting rods, new piston pins with a Diamond-Like Carbon treatment, and a rebalanced crankshaft that’s three percent lighter. Thanks to this, the unit pushes out 828 hp (618 kW) and 697 Nm (514 lb-ft) of torque making it the most powerful engine Ferrari has ever built. The engine screams to a 9,500-rpm redline, and it pairs to a seven-speed gearbox which allows you to rocket to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.86 seconds. It only needs 7.4 seconds to hits 200 km/h (124 mph ).