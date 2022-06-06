Bentley Continental GT S And GTC S Revealed As Sportier V8 Option

Bentley aims to please their buyers and because not everyone is after the same thing, they will now offer you something else.

This something else is the new S variant for the GT and GTC that comes with the superb 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. It also gets a sports exhaust with quad tips in black to amplify the soundtrack. The rest of the mods are purely visual, including the dark tint for the headlights and taillights.

Apart from the winged badge and lettering which remains chromed, everything else is given a sportier black finish.

The V8 still offers 542 hp (404 kW) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque which enables the cars to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill in four seconds flat.

You would need to look hard to spot the exterior changes but these include the glossy black radiator grille and “S” badges on the front fenders, while the 22-inch wheels with a five Y-shaped spoke design are new to the Continental GT range.

As standard, the wheels are finished glossy black but can be optionally specified with a Pale Brodgar Sating appearance. For a contrasting effect, Bentley paints the brake calipers in red.

Inside the luxury Grand Tourer receives a two-tone finish you won’t find on another Continental. The treadplates as well as the headrests receive a simple “S” to remind you what variant you are driving.

No pricing information has been made available as of yet.