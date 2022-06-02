Electric Car From Mitsubishi And Nissan For $18,000

The Mitsubishi brand is well known not only in Japan, where it is one of the largest corporations, but throughout the world. This giant produces cars, spacecraft, jet aircraft, medical and scientific equipment, material handling equipment and much more. You can earn money on such cars by playing Betwinner. The list can be continued, but one thing unites different types of products – unsurpassed quality, reliability, and durability. Material handling equipment manufactured by Mitsubishi Logiest Co. has long been synonymous with reliability, performance, power, and ease of use.

About the new car

Nissan Mitsubishi Kei Vehicle has developed electric kei cars. The Nissan Sakura and Mitsubishi eK Cross EV models will be available this summer and orders are already open.

The cars use the same “bogie”. The donors were serial gasoline cars of 2019: Nissan Dayz and Mitsubishi eK. Externally presented instances can be distinguished only by the architecture of the frontal part. The “base” has optics with LED elements and 14-inch wheels. Fifteen” is available for an additional charge.

Features that matter

Dimensions – on the verge of the maximum restrictions dictated by the Japanese kei car class. The distance from the front to the rear bumper is 3395 mm, the width is reached within 1475 mm, and the height is fixed at around 1655 mm. Between the axes of the front and rear wheels, the size is 2495 mm.

The layout of vehicles is front-wheel drive. The thrust is generated by the MM48 electric motor. The electric machine is proven, it is used as a drive for the rear wheels of the Nissan Note in the 4×4 configuration. Technically, the car is capable of delivering 64 hp. and provide 195 Nm.

The electrical installation is powered by a capacious Li-Ion battery (20 kWh). The composition includes the same battery cells as the popular “electrician” Nissan Leaf. The traction battery is not arranged according to the rules of the electric car class. Since the ICE versions are taken as the basis, there is quite a bit of space for installing an electric battery, so its configuration had to be adjusted to the available space. The final shape of the power supply looks quite tempting: narrow and oblong.

What else do you need to know?

You can charge the battery both from a household outlet and from a powerful charger. “Terminal” is able to replenish the charge from 0 to 80% in 40 minutes.

A standard socket allows you to return the battery to service in 8 hours. This is the officially declared duration of the recharging cycle up to 100%, provided that the power source was discharged “to zero”. The declared potential of the travel range is 180 km. The figure is relevant for the urban manner of movement.

The traditional electronics modes Eco, Normal, Sport, and the popular e-Pedal are available, allowing you to brake and accelerate using only the accelerator pedal. There is also an electronic assistant that controls grip with the road surface.

Inside there are two screens: one is “multimedia”, the second is a virtual instrument panel. The sizes are 9 and 7 inches (ca. 18 cm) respectively. The interior of the Nissan Sakura has been redesigned, while for the Mitsubishi eK Cross EV it has only been slightly redesigned, based on the architecture of the gasoline source.

The curb weight of the battery Nissan is slightly over a ton: 1060 kg. The analogue under the Mitsubishi brand is only 10 kg heavier: 1070 kg. The speed is limited at around 130 km / h. Ground clearance is 145 mm.

The Nissan Sakura electric car will cost the owner $18,250. Mitsubishi eK Cross EV will be slightly more expensive: $18,760. Sales will start in Japan in the summer of 2022, pre-orders for the model are already underway.

