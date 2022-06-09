How Often Do Car Accidents Happen in Chicago?

According to the data, there is a car accident in Chicago every six minutes, which is ten accidents every hour or 240 per day. This data was gathered over a five-year period, so the reliability of the information is viable. What does that look like statewide? In 2018, there were 319,146 car accidents in Illinois. As auto accident attorneys, we do see the devastation caused by this high number of crashes day-in and day-out.

About Chicago Traffic

Traffic in Chicago is the 149th worst in the world, according to GPS gear maker TomTom. They also report that:

Chicago’s congestion level is 24%, up 7% from 2020

Friday between 4:00 to 5:00 pm is the worst traffic of the entire week in Chicago, which is probably not a shock to anyone

February 15th was the worst traffic day of 2021 on Chicago roadways, with almost a 60% congestion rate

The average Chicago driver loses 86 hours per year stuck in traffic (that’s 3 days and 14 hours)

In 2021, the average Chicago commute got 4 minutes longer

Waiting until after 5:00 pm to travel on Fridays in Chicago could save you an hour annually because most commuters try to beat the rush by leaving early (instead of going late)

The Chicago evening commute is twice as bad as the morning one—the evening congestion rate is 27% (it turns a 30-minute trip into a 38-minute trip) while the evening one is 47% (it turns a 30-minute trip into a 44-minute trip)

How Chicago Road & Traffic Conditions Contribute to Accidents

In addition to overwhelming and relentless traffic, rain is a huge contributor to the volume of car accidents that happen in Chicago. It is actually statistically more dangerous than snow, wind, or ice, according to the data. Because of that, the fall (October in particular) is when the highest number of car crashes occur in Chicago—not winter. Even more surprising is that the vast majority of auto accidents happened on clear, dry days.

How Serious Are Chicago Car Accidents?

Unfortunately, fatal car crashes in Chicago are growing. Some believe the growing popularity of rideshare apps is to blame, as Chicago’s increase is mirrored in cities around the US. Others point the finger at distracted drivers using their phones, operating onboard DVD players, and studying GPS maps while driving. Others blame Covid, rationalizing the less crowded roadways have encouraged more speeding and careless driving. Now that you have a full picture of Chicago’s traffic situation, here is what the auto accident picture looks like:

In just the city of Chicago alone, there were 118,304 auto accidents in 2018. One-hundred and twenty-three of those left at least one motorist dead and 21,881 injured.

The Chicago Department of Transportation has observed an alarming increase in the number of motorists speeding recently as well. It’s no surprise that increased traffic congestion leads to more speeding.

In Cook County alone, there were 269 deadly crashes in 2018 and even more the following year.

We Are Chicago Car Accident Lawyers

If you are one of the thousands of Chicago motorists impacted by our growing traffic and auto accident crisis, please don’t hesitate to reach out to Malman Law for help. You are entitled to compensation. Contact us today for a free legal consultation.