Top 10 Super Cars Most Celebrities Own

Let’s face it, celebrities can be scandalous. But, when it comes to supercars, they seem to get it right, time after time. A supercar sitting on your driveway is one way to show the world you’re doing well for yourself. But, on the other hand, a genuinely fantastic supercar is one that you’ll want to not only show off to your Instagram followers but also drive. Unfortunately, the best supercars are associated with high prices. Still, while not cheap, these vehicles may provide exceptional performance, breathtaking beauty, a luxurious finish, and the capacity to excite regardless of the road. So, without further ado, here are the ten best supercars owned by the rich and famous!

McLaren 720S – The McLaren 720S has done what both of its predecessors failed to do in our supercar class chart: it has topped it. There are few more direct or effective ways for cars in this segment of the performance car market to demonstrate their superiority by accelerating faster, lapping faster, and stopping harder than their competitors. The 720S can perform all three.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD – The original Huracán LP610-4 was exceptional in many ways, but its deficiencies were often more noticeable. The driving experience was let down by steering that was erratic and difficult to read, as well as a chassis balance that firmly locked the driver out of the driving experience. Nonetheless, the Huracán improved with each version, finally leading to the outstanding Evo RWD.

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera – Aston Martin is better recognized for its elegant GT cars, but none of them are afraid of supercar speed. The incredible DBS Superleggera is our choice of the line — one howl from that 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 is sure to make your knees wobble. The DBS Superleggera, like all great supercars, is about drama rather than speed. But don’t dismiss the performance on offer.

McLaren F1 – A top speed of 231 miles per hour. No other production automobile had ever gone so fast in 1992. It was incredible. But that’s precisely what the McLaren F1 did: it blew heads. But unfortunately, it was also exorbitantly priced, costing about $1 million upon debut.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport – Take a look at the world’s fastest production automobile. Yes, the quicker, the better. The Super Sport is based on the Bugatti Chiron, which Andy Wallace drove to 304.773mph in 2019. It has an 8.0-litre quad-turbo V16 engine that produces 100bhp more than the standard Chiron. So in total, you have 1,578bhp at your disposal.

Ferrari F8 Tributo – This curving two-seater is a replacement for the 488GTB, but it’s more of a makeover. That’s an excellent starting point. The twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 produces 710hp and propels the car to 62mph in 2.9 seconds. The steering is swift but not twitchy, and the rest of the chassis allows you to make the most of that power.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ – The Huracan is considered Lamborghini’s flagship vehicle. But, despite bridging the gap between supercar and hypercar, we can’t dismiss the Aventador. The Aventador, with its substantial naturally-aspirated V12 engine, purposefully clumsy transmission, and unrepentant brutality, is possibly the last of the ‘real’ supercars.

Ferrari 812 – Again, we’re courting controversy because a supercar’s engine is supposed to be in the middle, but the 812 is more than just a super GT.’ How can something with a near-800bhp naturally-aspirated V12 only powering the rear wheels be called anything other than a supercar?

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray – Despite its low starting price of less than $60k, the Corvette Stingray certainly fits the criteria with its aggressive appearance and performance statistics. In fact, with its 6.2L LT2 V8 installed in the middle, this is the most powerful Stingray ever built.