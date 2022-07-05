5 FAQs About Drunk Driving Car Accident Lawsuits

If you have been seriously injured in a drunk-driving car accident and have lost a loved one, you may be thinking of filing a drunk-driving accident lawsuit. While many people know what drunk driving is and how dangerous it can be, few know the details of these lawsuits. This article will answer questions about drunk driving accident lawsuits, such as what types of claims a plaintiff may make in an injury claim and how much recoverable damages are.

What Should I Do Right After a Car Accident?

If you’ve been in a car accident, you’ll want to know what to do immediately. The first thing to do is get the information you need about the accident. Another driver might have hit you without even knowing it if they were driving too fast or drunk.

If someone else was at fault, you must make sure they are held accountable for their actions. If not, then you may be able to pursue compensation through a personal injury claim.

You should also get medical attention as soon as possible after an accident. This could include stitches or other treatment for injuries you sustained in the crash. You may also need emergency care if your injuries are severe or life-threatening.

Do I Need a Lawyer If a Drunk Driver Causes My Car Accident?

If you're involved in a car accident because of a drunk driver, it's important to know how to proceed. If you're injured, you may be able to get compensation for your medical bills and pain and suffering. You should also consider hiring an attorney to help you pursue claims against the driver's insurance company.

If you are involved in a car accident caused by a drunk driver, you can take different steps depending on your situation. For example, if you were not injured but someone else was hurt or killed, you may want to consider filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the person who caused the crash. In this case, you would need to hire an attorney who specializes in personal injury law since there are different legal requirements for this type of case depending on your state’s laws.

What Are the Elements of a Drunk Driving Lawsuit?

To file a lawsuit against the driver who caused your car accident, you will need to prove:

1. That the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs

2. That he was driving in a reckless manner

3. That he was negligent for causing your injuries



What Kind of Compensation Am I Entitled To?

If you have suffered an injury due to another driver’s negligence or recklessness, you can file a claim against that driver’s insurance company. However, if a vehicle defect or failure caused the accident, your insurance company will not pay out on that claim.

You should also consider filing a lawsuit against the other driver’s insurance company if you believe their negligence or recklessness caused your injuries. You can do this through a personal injury lawsuit in court or arbitration proceedings.

How Long Will It Take to Get My Compensation?

Generally, filing a claim and receiving compensation can take a few weeks to several months. However, the length of time will depend on several factors, including whether you have suffered any injuries and how serious they are.

If you have suffered an injury in the accident, your doctor will typically estimate how long your recovery will take. You should also schedule an appointment with your insurance company as soon as possible so that they can help you determine whether you qualify for compensation.