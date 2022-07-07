Richard Mille Reveals RM UP-01 Ferrari With R30 Million Price Tag

Richard Mille has teamed up with Ferrari and has delivered a new watch and a new world record.

Earlier this year, Bulgari made a splash in the watch world by releasing the Octo Finissimo Ultra as the world’s thinnest mechanical watch.

Richard Mille decided that they wanted this title and quietly worked behind the scenes with the specialists at Ferrari on a special project that nobody knew about.

Richard Mille is now proud to present the RM UP-01 Ferrari as the new World’s Thinnest Mechanical Watch, measuring in at a thickness of only 1.75mm.

A futuristic dial layout beautifully displays Ferrari’s prancing horse just below the open tourbillon, highlighting its extensive functions through a subtly minimalistic design. The RM UP-01 Ferrari generates its power from a newly engineered in-house RMUP-01 manual-winding movement.

The titanium-covered back case includes commemorative engravings that signify the special 150-piece release from Richard Mille x Ferrari.

Sticking with the lightweight and minimal theme, the watchmaker adds a thin black rubber strap to the timepiece.

If you fancy one, you will need to fork out $1.888 million (approx. R31.7 million) but we have a sneaky feeling that all of them have been spoken for.