What Car Checks Are Required Frequently?

Road safety is a critical factor that all motorists should be committed to. Despite annual MOTs and servicing, there are still a number of checks you should be doing yourself to ensure that your car is safe on the roads. Below we explore some of the frequent checks that vehicle owners may want to consider.

Make sure your documentation is up to date

From a document perspective, ensure you have your insurance policy and servicing records up to date to ensure that the car has a full service history available and relevant motoring precautions in place. The more up-to-date the documentation is for your car, the better chance you have of selling it in the future too.

You need to check your engine has enough oil

Your engine can’t just keep running forever, it needs to stay lubricated so all the moving parts don’t seize up or break. As the owner of the car, it’s your responsibility to check your oil level to make sure that it’s not below or above the required amount marked on the dipstick. If you need to top up your oil it’s relatively easy to do; you just need to make sure that you use the correct oil which can be found in your car handbook or by chatting to a local mechanic or technician.

Check the tyre pressure and remaining tread on each tyre

It is very important to ensure that your car has the correct tyre pressure on each of its tyres. Not only does this help improve the performance of the car but it also helps increase the efficiency. A tyre that is at its optimum pressure range will help increase fuel efficiency and save you money.

If you’re unsure of what tyre pressure each of your wheels should be at, you can usually find it on the side of the driver’s side door or in the car manual. If you do need to pump some air into the tyres, make sure you look at the tyre size so you can adjust the pressure accordingly.

Not only should you be checking your pressure often, but you need to also make sure that you have the right amount of tread left on each tyre. If you are below the minimum, it is illegal to drive! There are plenty of devices out there to help you see whether your tyres are above the legal limit. But if you are close to or below the legal limit, you need to make sure you get new tyres ASAP before driving.

Wipers and screen wash

The UK weather is, let’s be honest, hit and miss all year round, so you need to ensure that you top up your screen wash periodically and replace your wipers if need be. Some cars will have a warning light appear if you’re running out of screen wash, but others will require manual checking. Windscreen wipers can be fiddly to change, so get a professional to replace them if you’re unsure.

Make sure you’re checking all the areas mentioned above to ensure that your car is running as best as it possibly can. These checks don’t take long at all, and they could save you lots of money down the road.