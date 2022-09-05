Cleaning and Waterproofing Pop Up Camper Canvas

A pop-up camper is an investment. You can use it to spend nights enjoying nature on various terrains. You can have fun with your friends and family over food and fun stories.

Similar to other furniture and appliances in your house, a camper also needs proper maintenance. Since you use it outside and drive it far from home, it is prone to dirt. Mold and mildew buildup could occur quickly as it is exposed to various weather conditions.

Some people apply solutions for waterproofing canvas on pop up camper to keep it safe from moisture and bacteria buildup.

Taking care of your pop-up camper could sound complicated, but with the tips below, it’ll be easy.

The Basic Cleaning

Your pop-up camper’s canvas can protect you from debris, such as dust, leaves, and dirt. Since it catches all these elements to prevent them from entering the camper, regular cleaning is necessary.

In most canvases, you don’t need to spend much on cleaning products. A mild detergent will work fine. To ensure that it won’t damage the material, clean a small portion of the canvas with your chosen detergent and see if it leaves any stains or ruins the canvas.

If it doesn’t leave any mark, it’s safe to proceed. You can use these steps to clean your camper canvas:

Pour a cap of your preferred detergent into a bucket with two-three gallons of water. Depending on the brand, you might need to add more detergent to ensure its effectiveness. Scrub the camper canvas from inside to outside with a regular sponge. If there is heavy dirt, you may need to use a scrub brush to remove it; however, you need to brush it gently to avoid ripping it. You can add force slowly to remove tough dirt. Use a garden hose to rinse the outer part, while a wet sponge removes the leftover soap on the inside.

Removing Mold and Mildew From Canvas

Mold and mildew buildup is inevitable as you use your camper canvas for protection from debris. Since it’s exposed to various weather conditions, mold and mildew infestation could start in no time.

Removing them is not the same as basic cleaning, as they are more demanding. When you miss a spot, they could grow back quickly without you realizing they are damaging the canvas.

Although mold and mildew are different, removing them is the same. Instead of detergent, you need to use mildew remover. You can purchase one from your local stores.

Spray the mildew remover to the affected area, and wait for it until the stain disappears. You can rinse it with fresh water right after treating your canvas.

Keep in mind to read and follow the instructions of your preferred mildew remover for a success-guaranteed removal.

Waterproofing Canvas

Canvas campers have waterproof technology, but it could be damaged due to over-cleaning. Despite being dense, it needs help to become 100% waterproof.

The waterproofing layer is also thin, making it prone to damage over time, especially in areas where movement is evident. Imagine it as a rubber print on your T-shirt; after a few washes, it cracks and destroys the image.

If you damage the waterproofing feature, your canvas will be prone to moisture. The humidity will help mold and mildew build up faster and, later on, could damage the whole camper.

Mold and mildew could affect the air quality in your camper. If you have allergies, it could worsen your condition. Allergies can bug you, allowing you not to think and work well.

It’s a good thing that it’s easy to test whether the canvas still has effective waterproofing. You just need to spray water on the surface, and when you see droplets forming, it means it’s still working.

Before you start waterproofing the canvas, clean the area first. Make sure that no excess soap and water are present. The water repellent will bind to the residue instead of the canvas. So make sure you give it a long time to dry.

You’ll find various types of waterproofing products on the market. However, we recommend using high-quality ones as it is to protect your investment.

If you will treat small spots, using a spray is the best approach. On the other hand, rollers and brushes are perfect for larger areas as it covers more and applies a consistent coating in all places. Avoid using any waterproofing product in other areas.

Take Care Of Your Pop Up Camper Canvas

A pop-up camper canvas is more than just accommodation when going camping. It is a place where you can spend quality time with your loved ones. Maintaining it is necessary to keep it beautiful and functional.

Cleaning the camper canvas can help maintain the camper itself. You’ll avoid mold and mildew infestation, keeping healthy air. It’ll also protect you from harsh weather conditions, especially on rainy days. So clean it up, and maintain its beauty!