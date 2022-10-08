8 Important Steps To Take When You Face A DUI Charge

When you are arrested for a DUI, it can feel like the world is crashing down on you. You may not know where to turn or what to do next. If this is your first time facing a DUI charge, don’t worry – we are here to help! In this blog post, we will discuss 8 important steps that you need to take when you face a DUI charge. By following these tips, you can minimize the damage that a DUI can do to your life and future.

1) Contact A DUI Lawyer

The first step that you need to take when you face a DUI charge is to consult with an experienced DUI lawyer. A DUI lawyer will be able to advise you on the best course of action to take, based on the specific facts of your case. They will also be able to help you navigate the often-confusing legal process and ensure that your rights are protected. If you don’t have a DUI lawyer, you can look for DUI lawyers in Michigan and other states by searching online. When you consult with a DUI lawyer, be sure to bring all of the relevant paperwork with you, including the police report, any blood test results, and the charging documents from the prosecutor. The more information your lawyer has, the better they will be able to help you.

If you can’t afford to hire a DUI lawyer, you may be able to get help from your state’s public defender’s office. Public defenders are lawyers who work for the government and provide legal representation to defendants who cannot afford to hire their own lawyers. To find out if you qualify for a public defender, you will need to fill out an application and provide information about your income and assets. Each state has different eligibility requirements, so be sure to check with your state’s public defender’s office for more information.

2) Understand The Charges Against You

The next step is to understand the charges against you. DUI laws are different in every state, so it’s important that you understand the specific charges that have been filed against you in your state. In some states, a DUI is classified as a misdemeanor, while in others it is classified as a felony. The classification of the charge will have a significant impact on the penalties that you face if you are convicted. In most states, a first-time DUI is classified as a misdemeanor. However, if your blood alcohol content (BAC) was above a certain level, or if you were involved in an accident that resulted in injuries, you may be charged with a felony.

3) Learn About The Potential Penalties

The next step is to learn about the potential penalties that you face if you are convicted of a DUI. The penalties for a DUI conviction can vary depending on the facts of your case, but they can include jail time, probation, driver’s license suspension, and fines. In some states, a first-time DUI offense is punishable by up to six months in jail. However, if your BAC was above a certain level, or if you were involved in an accident that resulted in injuries, you may face more serious penalties, including up to one year in jail.

4) Determine if You Are Eligible For A Plea Bargain

The next step is to determine if you are eligible for a plea bargain. A plea bargain is an agreement between the prosecutor and the defendant in which the defendant agrees to plead guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for a lighter sentence. In some cases, defendants who are facing a DUI charge may be eligible for a plea bargain if they agree to plead guilty to a lesser charge, such as reckless driving. Plea bargains are not available in every case, and they are typically only offered to defendants who do not have a prior criminal record.

5) DUI with no Proof of Driving

If you are arrested for DUI and there is no proof that you were actually driving, you may still be convicted of the offense. In most states, it is not necessary for the prosecution to prove that you were actually driving in order to convict you of DUI. The prosecutor only needs to prove that you were in physical control of the vehicle. This means that you could be convicted of DUI even if you were not driving the car at the time of your arrest.

6) DUI Police Report Transgressions and Errors

If the police officer who arrested you made any mistakes or violated your rights, it may be possible to get your DUI charge dismissed. One common example of this is if the police officer did not read you your Miranda rights before questioning you. If the police officer did not read you your Miranda rights, anything that you said to them after your arrest cannot be used against you in court.

7) Mouth Alcohol

If the police officer who arrested you used a breathalyzer test to determine your BAC, it is important to know that there are a number of factors that can affect the accuracy of the test. One of these factors is mouth alcohol. Mouth alcohol is any alcohol that is in your mouth at the time that you take the breathalyzer test. This can include anything from alcoholic beverages to mouthwash.

8) Refusal to Submit to a Blood or Breath Test

In many states, if you are arrested for DUI, you will be required to submit to a blood or breath test. If you refuse to take the test, you may face additional penalties. In some states, the penalty for refusal is automatic license suspension. In other states, the penalty for refusal is fine. In either case, it is important to know that the penalty for refusal is typically less than the penalty for DUI.

These are eight important steps that you should take when you face a DUI charge. If you are facing a DUI charge, it is important to contact an experienced DUI attorney who can help you navigate the legal process and protect your rights.