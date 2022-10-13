Ford GT LM Edition Unveiled: Exclusive Features and More

Finally, Ford has unveiled the GT Le Mans Edition, a final special edition of Ford’s reborn GT, after months of speculation. It is a final bow to Ford’s Le Mans Grand Touring Endurance Professional (LMGTE Pro) entrant, 2016, which finished first and third. Everyone is awestruck by the magnificent presence of this beast.

The hardware underneath is almost similar to the current production line. However, some cool twists made it a lucrative offering. Only twenty production models will be available, so you may assume that when you read this article, the booking is already over.

Engine Spec

The Ford GT LM edition is powered by a 3.5-litre turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine that makes a whooping 656 hp of power and 746 Nm of torque according to Autocar. It achieves 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 sec and hits 160 km/h in 6 sec. The claimed top speed of the vehicle is 350 km/h. The GT LM breathes through titanium exhausts carrying a cyclonic structure in its tip.

This immense power translates to the rear wheel through a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The chassis of carbon fibre, aerodynamic design and fully adjustable suspensions; all come together to scorch the tarmac furiously. Indeed, fans will miss the classic rumble of the legend.

Exterior Details

The latest GT carries a liquid silver silhouette on a light carbon fibre bodywork. Buyers can choose any themes among red and blue inspired by class winning no. 68, GT’s race livery of the Le Mans. It can be customised further by choosing blue or red tinted carbon underscoring the lower aerodynamics.

Side sills, door sills, engine grills and front splitters; all the ultralight components come with this customization. It gets 20-inch wheels of carbon fibre with a red and blue accent with Brembo brakes and titanium lug nuts lacquered in black.

Interior Details

Inside, the special edition features unique appointments, such as a carbon fibre seat with Alcantara upholstery and a matching red or blue coloured passenger seat finished in luxurious ebony Alcantara. The headlining and door pillars are also finished with ebony Alcantara.

In contrast, the central console and AC vents feature carbon fibre. The asymmetric instrument panel design is uplifted by a special edition badge made from the alloy of the ground-up crankshaft of the third-place Ford GT in 2016, shared with all twenty examples as reported by Forbes WHEELS.

A Final Bow to the Legendary Trio of 2016

The special edition marks the victory of the third-generation supercars and no. 68 GT drivers Sébastien Bourdais (France), Dirk Müller (Germany) and Joey Hand (USA) at the 2016 Le Mans 24 hours. After the epic race of 1966 Ford vs Ferrari, the win of no. 68 Ford GT rekindled the rivalry with no. 82 Ferrari as the GT passed Ferrari in the 20th hour. The limited GT also credits the marvellous effort of the Ford Chip Ganassi team that altered the car to make it the Le Mans winner in just 395 days.

In 2022, two other models are also introduced to honour its motorsports legends, The Alan Mann Heritage Edition and the Holman Moody Heritage Edition. From 2006 to 2022, Ford introduced ten limited-edition supercars. Besides the road-legal versions, the American Car Giant has developed the Ford GT Mk II track-only model limited to only forty-five units.