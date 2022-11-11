Untouched Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine Can Be Yours

Come December 10, RM Sotheby’s will be auctioning off an untouched 6.0-litre Tipo F140B V12 out of a Ferrari Enzo in a literal crate.

We can only hope that someone buys this and does some ludicrous engine swap but we will have to wait and see what happens at the Miami event.

The Tipo F140B was the first of the F140 series engines, debuting in the Ferrari Enzo in 2002. The naturally-aspirated V12 delivered 651 horses, making it the most powerful naturally-aspirated production car engine in the world at the time. It was also used in the Maserati MC12 and 599 GTB.

The most potent iteration of course is the 819 hp variant found in the Competizione variants.

What makes this purchase quite enticing is the fact that you cant simply order a Ferrari engine in this form. This particular unit was shipped from Ferrari directly to the Formula Automobile Copenhagen dealership. This suggests the engine may have been intended to replace a blown or damaged motor in an existing Enzo.

RM Sotheby’s suggests it could be mounted for display. A rare Enzo engine would certainly make a great showpiece, though it would be a shame to see it denied the chance to run.

There is no reserve on the engine but they are suggesting a sale price of between $200,000 and $300,000 (approx. R5.1m).