Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Drifts A Perfect ‘C’

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is designed for corners; engineered for lateral acceleration and incomparable driving dynamics. As production reaches the halfway point, with the 30th unit recently being delivered to its new owner, Bugatti celebrates the spectrum of performance of the Chiron family that characterizes the Pur Sport as its most agile member by ‘Drifting The C’, the iconic sideline of the design DNA.

Overnight precipitation means the tarmac is slick, glistening in the early morning sunshine.

The advanced four-wheel-drive system is ready to channel the full fury of 1,500 PS and 1,600 Nm, delivered by one of the most innovative powertrains ever created: the 8.0-litre W16.

The driver was challenged to launch into a controlled four-wheel-drift, tracing a perfect arc that would form the famous Bugatti C-line when viewed from above. With minute inputs to both the steering wheel and the throttle, the driver completes his drift with perfection, leaving a Bugatti C-line written in a large letter on the tarmac.

“What we celebrate here with this showcase is the unrivalled handling of the Chiron Pur Sport. One of the most agile automobiles ever created within our product portfolio is both composed and precise, allowing it to complete a controlled four-wheel-drift. It did it time and time again, from its very first attempt through to the final drive during dusk, the Chiron Pur Sport delivered, repeating the feat even as the tires were pushed to the extremes and the hyper sports car was put under the increasing stress of high temperatures and huge lateral loads,” outlined Christophe Piochon, President at Bugatti Automobiles.

“The Pur Sport has become a firm favorite with customers because of its focused performance and pure driving characteristics. It was only right that the Pur Sport was the selected Chiron model to honor our iconic signature line with this ambitious C-Drift,” added Piochon.