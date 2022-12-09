Track Only Ford GT MK IV Revealed With Over 800 HP

Ford has taken the covers off the most extreme version of their GT supercar to date with the new MK IV.

It is a nod to the namesake Le Mans-winning race car from 1967 and just 67 units will be produced at Multimatic’s facility in Markham, Ontario.

Ford mentions that it does make use of a “unique twin-turbo Ecoboost engine” but since it punches out more than 800 hp it more than likely has an increased displacement compared to the 3.5-litre from the road-going versions.

The power hike is complemented by a longer wheelbase for improved handling and as you can see the aerodynamics are a lot more extreme.

There are no side mirrors and the headlights are very simple but everything else oozes hardcore track weapon. Just look at the size of the splitter and giant rear wing, this thing means business.

Interested parties have to go through a new client application process and will have to part with $1.7 million. Ford will handpick the customers in the first quarter of next year and start deliveries by the end of spring.