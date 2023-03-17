Ferrari Drops Fabric Top Of 612 HP (456 kW) Roma Spider

Earlier this year we published about seeing four new Ferraris this year and the first one has been accurate. Say hello to the drop-top Roma, aptly named the Roma Spider.

The folding fabric roof can be opened and closed in 13.5 seconds up to a speed of 60 km/h.

This roof mechanism has resulted in some minor styling changes including the rear window shape being tweaked and a modified rear deck. It has a body-colour fascia that breaks the area into two sections to make room for storing the roof while the lower portion integrates into an active carbon-fibre spoiler.

Just like the Roma (coupe) it packs the same 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 delivering a very healthy 612 hp (456 kW) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) of torque. The eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox is the only option but it helps the convertible sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds (the same as the Roma).

The Roma Spider weighs 84 kg (185 lb) more than the Coupé and that increase primarily comes from the roof-opening system. The power wind deflector also adds weight.

So which Ferrari Roma is it for you?