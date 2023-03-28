Novitec Tweak Ferrari 296 GTB Up To 856 HP (638 kW)

The Ferrari 296 GTB may be considered ‘the baby’ of the Maranello lineup but even in stock form, the hybrid powertrain punches out 819 hp (610 kW).

The German tuner thought it needed a bit more and got to work on the internal combustion side of the powertrain. They reworked the exhaust system and fitted new turbo inlets to help the V6 breathe even better resulting in a new output of 856 hp (638 kW).

For this package, the tuner kept cosmetic changes to an absolute minimum and only replaced the stock wheels with a set of Vossen multi-spoke wheels measuring 21 and 22 inches at the front and rear respectively.

If you want something more to match the additional grunt, then you will have to be patient as Novitec confirmed they are busy with the design of body kit parts.