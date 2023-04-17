649 HP Ultra-Luxury Mercedes-Maybach EQS Revealed

Mercedes is rolling out the EQ products at quite a rate but now it’s Maybach’s turn to put their touch on the EQS SUV.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS680 SUV is as opulent as it needs to be and takes plenty of inspiration from the successful GLS600.

Yes of course you get two-tone paint but you also get a load of Maybach badging and two different wheel designs to choose from.

As expected the interior is as plush as ever with the rear seats looking more suited to a private jet than an electric SUV.

Endlessly adjustable and boasting a calf massager and heated shoulders the right rear seat also includes a pop-out ottoman. A fixed centre console divides the two seats, but opt for the First-Class Rear, and the console is larger, connecting to the front centre console in a floating bridge design.

The driver and passenger will have access to the standard Hyperscreen, which now includes Maybach-specific skins.

Twin electric motors deliver a total of 649 hp and 950 Nm (700 lb-ft) of torque which gives an overall range of 600 km (WLTP).

This Maybach variant also has modified air suspension, which benefits from a dedicated Maybach driving mode. This apparently focuses on improving ride quality “entirely” for the rear passengers.