First Toyota GR Zone Dealership Experience Debuts in South Africa

Toyota South Africa has revealed a first-of-its-kind Gazoo Racing Dealer Zone located at Motus Toyota in Bedfordview, Gauteng.

The manufacturer aims to bring the ‘world of GR’ to South Africans and provide customers with a tailored performance motoring experience.

The GR Zone concept follows the Toyota GR HQ building at Zwartkops Raceway as part of the ever-expanding GR portfolio in South Africa.

At present the GR product line-up consists of three bespoke GR models (GR86, GR Supra and GR Yaris) and three GR Sport models (Corolla Cross GR-S, Hilux GR-S and Land Cruiser 300 GR-S). The exhilarating GR Corolla is due to make its local debut later this month, which will give fans a total of seven GR models to choose from.

The first GR Zone open day takes place this Saturday (6 May) and “promises to be a fun-filled day for petrolheads.”