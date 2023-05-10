Heritage Customs Creates Ultra Cool Land Rover Defender Convertible

As it stands, the closest you can get to a Land Rover Defender convertible is ordering the off-roader with the optional folding fabric roof but what if that is not good enough for you?

Heritage Customs can now offer you a full convertible conversion and they have called it the Valiance Convertible.

This conversion sees a Defender 90 model fitted with a large fabric roof that folds all the way back for the open-top experience. Since a large portion of the car is essentially cut off, they fitted a roll cage strength and safety, meeting FIA standards.

The roof is hand-stitched and installed as a power-folding top. The Defender’s B-pillar is retained in the process, requiring considerable fabrication for fixed portions of the roof where the top rests along the doors and windshield.

Each Valiance Convertible is designed in collaboration with customers, who can personalize their vehicle by choosing from their very own paint options, exterior themes and design details. The interior can be finished in almost infinite ways, in collaboration with the Heritage Customs Carchicture team. All Valiance Convertible models will be individually finished using one of the many available colours, materials and customization options and the optional in-house designed sport seats.

“The Heritage Customs Valiance Convertible is the ultimate expression of our customers,” said Jan-Pieter Kroezen, co-owner of Heritage Customs. “Based on the sketches, a number of our very loyal customers have immediately purchased their coachbuilt Valiance. These customers have tailored their ultra limited, handcrafted Defender with the power-operated soft-top, Magic Metal elements, and a beautifully handcrafted interior exactly to their wishes.”

Heritage Customs holds no stock of Convertibles on site but they can source the donor car for you. Depending on wishes and specifications it takes from 3 months to create a coachbuilt Heritage Customs Valiance Convertible.

The conversion will cost approximately €85k (R1.7m) and that excludes the price of the donor car so this will be one pricey little convertible off-roader.