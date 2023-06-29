Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari Enzo Now Most Valuable One Ever Sold

Earlier this month, double Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso decided to sell his Ferrari Enzo at a Monaco auction and as expected, it fetched a handsome sum.

The final price paid, including the buyer’s fee, was a staggering €5.4 million euros (approx. R110m) which is more than double what Enzos normally transact for.

While it is unclear why Alonso parted ways with the famed Italian supercar, it is made particularly special by the fact that it is known as Scocca n.1 meaning it’s one of the earliest Enzos built. The provenance is confirmed by the car’s Ferrari Classiche red book, according to Monaco Car Auctions, which handled the sale.

One interesting aspect of Alonso’s Enzo is that it has carbon fibre seats wrapped in black Alcantara with red stitching and red Prancing Horse logos on the headrests. Many other Enzos left the factory with seats clad in leather, cloth or a combination of the two.

As a reminder, Ferrari built just 400 Enzo road cars, plus 30 Enzo-derived FXX track cars.