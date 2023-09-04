Mercedes Teases Smaller G-Class Referred To As “Little G”

In February this year, a report came out about Mercedes working on a smaller G-Class being developed and now their CEO la Källenius has confirmed this at the 2023 IAA Munich.

Kallenius unveiled what he called “Little G”, a car that will take the character of its bigger brother G-Class and condense it down into a more compact package.

Kallenius also mentioned that it will be fully electric and also admitted that has “some very big shoes to fill”.

Judging by the outline of the teaser image, we expect the new car to take on a similar old-school design to the current G-Class.

The car is rumoured to go on sale in 2026 and make use of the MMA architecture. The original report did note that the mini G-Wagon will not be much shorter than the full-fat G but is said to ride substantially closer to the road.