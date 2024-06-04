All-New V16 Powered Bugatti Hypercar To Be Revealed 20th of June

Rendering by @therubbertherapyofficial

On June 20th, a new chapter unfolds in Bugatti’s 115-year legacy as the highly-anticipated successor to the Bugatti Chiron will be revealed.

This all-new Bugatti hyper sports car is a bespoke design, meticulously crafted from the ground up. Inspired by legendary Bugatti models like the Type 57 SC Atlantic, the Type 41 Royale and the Type 35.

An all-new chassis and performance-honed body encompass an all-new V16 engine and electrified powertrain, representing a coming together of timeless mechanical craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology.

Follow Bugatti’s social media channels for exciting updates as a new era dawns. Don’t miss “La Grand Première,” the car’s live reveal, on June 20th.