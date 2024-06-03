Mansory Gold Edition G63 Is Not For Everyone

Last year Mansory decided one of their Urus creations needed the go for gold treatment and now the Mercedes-AMG G63 has been given the same.

They call it the MANSORY P900 EWB Gold Edition and that EWB means the tuner has stretched the wheelbase of the original car by 20cm.

As you might have guessed, the 900 stands for 900 horsepower and with this tune, torque goes up to a whopping 1,200 Nm. That results in a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 3.3 seconds and will top out at 250 km/h.

As you can see in the gallery below, the G Wagon has been given a complete golden overhaul. From huge monoblock-style wheels to the in-your-face body kit and yes, of course, the interior was not left alone. We have to admit that the rear seats look superb with the extra legroom they have created.

While it may not be your cup of tea, it will certainly tickle the taste buds of someone in the world because let’s be honest if there was no demand for creations like this, Mansory would not still be in business.