New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Officially On Sale In South Africa

The highly anticipated all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has landed in South Africa, combining legendary Land Cruiser DNA with cutting-edge technology for enhanced performance on and off-road.

Staying true to its roots, the new Prado prioritizes reliability and capability to take you anywhere and back, even in the most challenging conditions.

Powering the Prado is a 150 kW (201 hp) 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine paired with a new eight-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission, providing enough muscle for towing up to 3,500kg (7,716 lbs).

The interior offers a choice of five or seven-seat configurations, designed with the strength and functionality of a true off-roader in mind.

The three-grade Prado lineup delivers the ruggedness expected from a Land Cruiser, boasting significant advancements in drivability, technology, and design. The TX variant establishes a solid foundation with a fully leather-trimmed cabin, heated driver and passenger seats, a heated steering wheel, a heads-up display, and wireless charging.

The VX-R ups the ante with a digital rear-view mirror and a larger infotainment screen. The First Edition sits at the pinnacle of the Prado lineup, available in limited quantities for a limited time. It’s easily distinguished by classic round headlamps compared to the rectangular units on other models.

All Toyota owners can register for a MyToyota profile, a platform designed by Toyota SA for easy access to vehicle information and services. Additionally, all new Toyotas come equipped with a device unlocking in-car WiFi (with a complimentary 25 GB) and a suite of supplementary Connect services (subscription required).

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Pricing in South Africa

Prado 2.8GD TX – R1,296,300

Prado 2.8GD VX-R – R1,448,900

Prado 2.8GD 1st Edition – R1,462,400

Prado 2.8GD 1st Edition Bi-Tone – R1,472,600

All Toyota Land Cruiser Prado models come with a 9-service/100 000km service plan and a 3-year/100 000km warranty.