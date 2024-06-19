The First Electric Ferrari Expected To Cost Over R10 Million

The mystery surrounding Ferrari’s first electric vehicle (EV) continues but what we do know for now is that it will be built at a new factory in Maranello and is slated for a late 2025 reveal.

Should you fancy an electric prancing horse, you will need to part with a fair chunk of change as according to Reuters, it will cost at least €500,000 (approx. R10 million).

The publication also suggests an additional Ferrari EV is in the early stages of development. To maintain exclusivity, Ferrari reportedly plans to limit annual production to 20,000 vehicles. This strategy comes despite strong sales, with 2023 reaching 13,663 units and 2025 production already sold out.

The Purosangue SUV exemplifies Ferrari’s focus on controlled production. Limited to 20% of total output, the high-rider demonstrates strong demand. A new factory is expected to increase production, with a highly anticipated hypercar reveal later this year.

Ferrari promises an “authentic sound” and a “true Ferrari” experience for its first EV. This unnamed model is projected to capture 5% of sales in 2026, with EVs reaching 40% of total shipments by 2030.