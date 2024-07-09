Koenigsegg Jesko Simulations Suggest It Can Go Beyond 500 KM/H (311 MPH)

Koenigsegg isn’t satisfied with just resetting its own record with the Jesko. In February, company founder Christian von Koenigsegg revealed plans for a 2024 production car speed record attempt with the Jesko Absolut, and those plans are in motion.

CvK told Top Gear “We have the airfield here. We have our supercomputer simulators. We’ve been to a German wind tunnel with the Jesko Attack and Absolut, so we know exactly how the aero works on the car.”

He mentioned that during simulations using a chassis dyno while taking into account the rolling resistance of the tyres, the drag of the car, and the load on the car, it went beyond the 500 km/h (311 mph) mark in ninth gear before hitting the rev limiter. The car would theoretically have more speed in it, given enough space.

While simulations don’t guarantee stability, they do indicate the car’s resistance to speed. However, von Koenigsegg cautions that chassis dyno fans differ from natural airflow at 311 mph, which cools intercoolers and radiators.

“It’s all down to tyres,” von Koenigsegg said, at this point.

The team has yet to find a suitable, comfortably long stretch of tarmac that isn’t a public road.