Land Rover Defender OCTA Revealed With 626 HP (467 kW) Twin-Turbo V8

The Land Rover Defender family welcomes its most powerful and fastest member yet – the OCTA. Debuting ahead of its Goodwood Festival of Speed appearance, the OCTA boasts a new powertrain, enhanced off-road capability, and a bold design.

Replacing the supercharged 5.0-litre V8 of previous models, the OCTA utilizes a BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with mild-hybrid tech. This powerhouse generates 626 hp (467 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, reaching a potent 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) with launch control engaged. The result? A 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 4 seconds confirms the OCTA as the quickest Defender ever.

Land Rover hasn’t strayed from the Defender’s legendary off-road prowess. The OCTA sits 1.1 inches (28 mm) taller and boasts a 2.7-inch (68 mm) wider stance for improved stability. Reinforced wishbones enhance wheel articulation, while the innovative 6D Dynamics suspension with active dampers minimizes body roll on-road and maximizes off-road capability.

An intelligent system automatically adjusts the Defender based on the terrain, with manual adjustments available for steering, throttle, and suspension. The new OCTA mode even features Off-Road Launch Control and a revised ABS for loose surfaces. The familiar suite of Terrain Response modes, including Sand, Mud & Ruts, Grass/Gravel/Snow, and Rock Crawl, remains for conquering any challenge.

The OCTA’s wider stance and dramatic presence instantly differentiate it from other Defenders. 33-inch Goodyear all-terrain tyres, flared wheel arches, a revised front fascia, and a quad-tailpipe rear bumper complete the imposing exterior. Every OCTA features a two-tone paint scheme with a Narvik Black roof and tailgate, with an optional matte protection film available.

The transformation continues inside. New Ultrafabric options join the standard Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather with Kvadrat textile trim. New, specially designed seats elevate comfort, while a cutting-edge audio system promises an immersive listening experience.

“With New Defender OCTA we have been able to unlock the full potential of Defender. It is the very definition of breadth of capability and a testament to what we can achieve utilizing the very best technologies and talents within our engineering division. With its powerful V8 engine, ground-breaking 6D Dynamics suspension technology, exquisite finishes and unique detailing, it is rare, incredibly tough and inherently desirable” said Mark Cameron, Managing Director of Defender.

Pricing for South Africa

New Defender OCTA order books will officially open soon with indicative pricing from R3,499,100 in South Africa. The new high-performance, all-terrain hero will make its public and dynamic debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed from 11–14 July.