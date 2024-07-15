Mercedes-Maybach SL Spotted Testing Ahead of 2025 Reveal

Rendering by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops

Mercedes-Benz has been testing a Maybach variant of the new SL, expected to debut in early 2025.

This aligns with Mercedes’ 2022 strategy to focus on high-margin, lower-volume vehicles for their Maybach sub-brand. Following the Maybach EQS SUV joining the S-Class and GLS-Class, the SL is next.

The prototype features new front and rear fascias, a signature Maybach grille with vertical slats inspired by pinstripes, wheels, and exhaust tips consistent with other Maybachs. A new hood with a central line is also visible beneath the camouflage. A 2022 teaser (shown below) showcased a red car with a contrasting black hood covered in tiny Maybach logos, hinting at a possible option.

While the interior remains unseen, expect upgrades focused on pampering occupants. Engine options are unclear, but Maybachs typically get the most powerful engines available. In this case, this could be a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 exceeding 577 hp (430 kW). The plug-in hybrid option with 805 hp (601 kW) might not be included, as the charging port isn’t visible on the prototype spotted testing.

Mercedes also announced a new Mythos series of coachbuilt specials in May. The first will be an SL speedster previewed by the PureSpeed concept, limited to 250 units for Mercedes’ most dedicated customers.

Images via Motor Authority