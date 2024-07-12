R120 Million 15,000RPM V10-Powered Red Bull RB17 Hypercar Is Official

Calling all petrolheads and discerning billionaires, the Red Bull RB17 hypercar has arrived. This track-only, the brainchild of legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey, prioritizes pure performance with an uncompromising, V10-powered design.

Unveiled at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the RB17 boasts a naturally-aspirated 4.5-litre V10 engine churning out over 1,000 horsepower with a stratospheric 15,000 rpm redline. Further enhancing its potency, an electric motor joins the fray, bringing total output to over 1,200 horsepower (1,035 kW) and a top speed exceeding 217 mph (350 km/h). This monstrous powertrain funnels exclusively to the rear wheels through a carbon-fibre six-speed transmission with a hydraulically locking differential, while the electric motor handles reverse duties.

Red Bull claims a curb weight under 900kg, making the RB17 lighter than a Suzuki Swift. This impressive feat is partly achieved through a carbon fibre monocoque chassis, ensuring the necessary rigidity for a car built for the track.

The RB17 bypasses road-legal restrictions to embrace Le Mans Hypercar class safety regulations. This freedom allows Newey to incorporate “the most advanced ground effect package available in a series production car,” according to Red Bull. This includes a blown diffuser and side skirts, both banned in F1. The ground effect aerodynamics alone generates up to 1.7 tonnes of downforce, working in concert with active aerodynamic elements in the front and rear wings.

F1-inspired pushrod suspension offers active control for ride height, roll, and mechanical balance. Adjustable dampers further refine handling, while carbon-ceramic brakes provide exceptional stopping power. Eighteen-inch, full carbon fibre wheels wrapped in custom Michelin racing slicks come standard.

While Red Bull hasn’t revealed the two-seat interior, they guarantee “generous” cockpit dimensions. Custom seats and an adjustable pedal box cater to drivers of various sizes, and built-in storage accommodates helmets and race suits.

Red Bull prioritizes owner ease of use. They’ll organize track events at premier circuits worldwide, offering full factory support and driver development programs. The company boasts that its debut hypercar can handle a gruelling 24-hour race without servicing, with maintenance available at Red Bull HQ or the owner’s location.

Only 50 Red Bull RB17s will be crafted, each with a £5 million (plus local taxes) price tag and a left-hand drive configuration. Production commences in 2025 at Red Bull’s expansive Milton Keynes campus and if you fancy one, too bad, as they have all been spoken for as expected.

Personalization options include exterior paint colour, interior materials, and a range of additional features. However, Red Bull emphasizes that the base car prioritizes peak performance.

Adrian Newey, who is leaving his role as Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing early next year, said when the RB17 was unveiled: “I had been mulling around the idea to take on the challenge to design our very own Hypercar, from concept to delivery, for many years and it has been a magnificent project and journey.

“For it to finally be the day we pull the covers off and see the birth of the RB17 is truly remarkable. The RB17 Hypercar embraces everything we stand for: undeniable power, speed and beauty. It is very adaptable in its abilities, and we made sure to design it as a two seater so that the thrill of driving at F1 speeds can be enjoyed with a friend or partner.”