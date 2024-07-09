Toyota GR Corolla Reportedly Getting Automatic Option for 2025

The Toyota GR Corolla is heating up and thanks to some leaked information circulating on forums we might get some exciting upgrades for the 2025 model year.

One juicy rumour suggests an eight-speed automatic transmission option. This could be the same “Direct Automatic Transmission” recently seen in the GR Yaris, praised for its lightning-fast shifts and minimal weight gain.

This leaked screenshot also suggests that the 2025 GR Corolla will be getting a torque bump to 295 lb-ft (400 Nm), matching the previously limited Morizo Edition.

The leaks also point to potential design tweaks. A “revised front bumper design” and a “new sub-radiator” (particularly for Premium trims) could improve cooling and potentially enhance the aggressive aesthetics of the GR Corolla.

Here’s where things get interesting for enthusiasts who prefer to row their own gears. The base Core trim is likely to remain manual-only, while the rumoured automatic might be offered on the mid-level Premium spec. This caters to a wider audience without alienating the die-hard manual purists.

While these are unconfirmed rumours, the potential addition of an automatic transmission opens the doors of the GR Corolla to a wider audience. With its already limited availability, increased options can only be a good thing for enthusiasts.