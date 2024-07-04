Varis Can Give Your Toyota GR Corolla Serious Need for Speed Styling

The Toyota GR Corolla is already quite the head-turning hot hatch, but for those who want to push the limits of its appearance, Varis offers a selection of new parts to truly set your car apart.

Parts can be ordered directly from Varis North American with delivery expected within 3 to 4 months.

Carbon Front Splitter ($1,695)

Front Turbulators/Fins ($645)

Carbon Fiber Side Skirts ($2,295)

Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser ($845)

Exhaust Heat Shield ($335)

Tailpipe Covers ($695)

3-Piece Adjustable Carbon Fiber Rear Wing ($1,895)

Carbon Fiber Bonnet ($2,995)

While Varis focuses on visual and aerodynamic enhancements, the GR Corolla’s thrilling 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with 300 hp (224 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque needs no modification. The car remains paired with a six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive system, with rumours suggesting a possible future option for the eight-speed automatic transmission found in the facelifted GR Yaris.