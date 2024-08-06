Freddie Flintoff Says Top Gear Crash Gives Him Nightmares

Former Top Gear presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has opened up about the lasting effects of a serious on-set accident he suffered in late 2022.

Details of the crash, which reportedly occurred while driving a Morgan Super 3 at the Top Gear test track, remain confidential. However, in his new cricket documentary series, “Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams,” the 46-year-old reveals the significant impact the incident has had on his life.

Reports suggest the high-speed incident caused the Morgan to flip and slide, resulting in severe facial injuries for Flintoff. A crew member was also reportedly in the vehicle at the time. Images following the crash showed scarring on Flintoff’s face, and he confirms undergoing facial surgery and wearing a full face mask during his extensive recovery.

“I wanted to shake it off and say ‘everything’s all right’, but it’s not been the case,” Flintoff explained in the documentary. “As much as I wanted to go out and do things, I’ve just not been able to. I struggle with anxiety. I have nightmares, I have flashbacks. It’s been so hard to cope with.”

Following the accident, Top Gear production was halted in early 2023, ultimately leading to the show’s cancellation later that year. The BBC also reportedly apologized to Flintoff and reached a compensation agreement of around $11.5 million.

Catch the new season of Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on BBC starting August 13th.