NILU Hypercar Revealed With Screaming 1,070 HP (798 kW) V12

Car designer Sasha Selipanov, with experience on iconic models like the Bugatti Chiron and Koenigsegg Gemera, has launched Nilu27, a new hypercar brand.

The firm says the Nilu takes inspiration from 1960s F1 and Le Mans race cars as well as classic Italian design houses and old-school American muscle cars.

Curvaceous LED lights flank large air intakes, hinting at the performance potential. A jet fighter-inspired canopy with gullwing doors not only promises a dramatic entry and exit but also boasts best-in-class entry and egress.

Side scoops, massive 20/21-inch Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, and Brembo carbon ceramic brakes complete the aggressive profile. The rear boasts a Pagani-esque centre-mounted triple exhaust (3D-printed in Inconel) and a sizable diffuser.

The interior prioritizes a minimalist, analogue experience. A single screen (rearview camera) replaces the usual digital displays. The steering wheel eschews buttons and switches, residing in front of large, circular gauges and a clean dashboard. Machined billet controls and ceiling-mounted toggle switches further emphasize the driver-focused, hands-on approach.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 by Hartley Engines, generating a claimed 1,070 hp (798 kW) and 860 Nm (634 lb-ft) of torque. A seven-speed manual transmission handles power delivery. While 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) is listed as “driver-dependent,” a limited top speed of 249 mph (400 km/h) is claimed.

A double wishbone, pushrod suspension and a bespoke carbon fibre monocoque chassis contribute to the Nilu’s performance potential. With a dry weight of 2,646 lbs (1,200 kg), the car promises a thrilling driving experience.

Initial prototypes and the first customer cars will be assembled by Aria Group in Irvine, CA. This may explain some inconsistencies in the provided figures, suggesting ongoing development.

Just 15 track-only launch editions of the Nilu will be made before 54 street-legal units will be commissioned thereafter – all at an as yet unconfirmed price. With the public debut set to happen next week at Pebble Beach, we expect the car’s production in California will begin shortly after.