The Only Mint Ferrari F40 In The World Heads To Auction

The Ferrari F40, revered as one of the greatest supercars ever built, has a unique example heading to the RM Sotheby’s Monterey 2024 auction this weekend. This one-off F40 is estimated to fetch between $1.9 million and $2.5 million.

Originally painted in Rosso Corsa and delivered to Germany (chassis number 88538), this F40 later found itself with the German Ferrari Club president. However, damage in 1998 led to a sale and subsequent repair in the Netherlands, with the car returning to its original red hue.

An auction in 2014 saw the F40 change hands again, and the current owner, acquired in 2021, opted for a unique path. Inspired by the pale green of a 250 GTO (chassis number 3505), they broke with tradition and had the F40 repainted in this stunning shade. The interior was also reupholstered in blue.

While Ferrari generally frowns upon modifications, this F40 is an exception. The Italian marque even licensed Amalgam to create 1:8 and 1:18 scale models of this special car.

Affectionately nicknamed the “Minty Forty” for its standout paintwork, this F40 retains its original, matching-numbers engine and transmission.

The auction listing highlights recent maintenance, including fuel tank replacements in 2022 and over €43,000 spent on the car in the last 18 months. The odometer currently reads approximately 19,300 miles (roughly 31,000 kilometres).

It may not be for the Ferrari collectors out there but try and find a more striking F40, we will wait.