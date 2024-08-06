VW Exec Says Electric GTI Will Be More Exciting Than ICE

While electrification efforts vary across the auto industry, Volkswagen seems on track to launch its electric successor to the iconic Golf GTI. Company executives are making bold claims about the driving dynamics of this upcoming battery-powered hot hatch.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, believes an electric GTI will surpass its legendary predecessor.

In an interview with Motor 1 Italy, Schäfer stated the electric GTI will boast even more refined chassis and suspension tuning. The result will be a GTI that is “even more exciting to experience and drive,” Schäfer said.

A glimpse of the GTI’s electric future came with the ID.GTI Concept (seen above), unveiled at the 2023 IAA Mobility Show in Munich. Notably, the concept utilized the upcoming ID.2 platform, not the electric Golf chassis available in Europe. While power figures and suspension details remained undisclosed, VW did reveal battery options: 38 kWh and 56 kWh packs. Rumors suggest the ID.GTI concept could pack over 220 horsepower keeping it relative to the current gasoline-powered GTI.