Bentley Reveal New 771 HP (575 kW) Flying Spur Speed

Bentley has taken the covers off the new Flying Spur Speed and while it may look familiar, under the hood lies a potent plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain, transforming it into a true “four-door supercar” according to Bentley. It also makes it the most powerful Bentley sedan ever created.

This Flying Spur utilizes Bentley’s “Ultra Performance Hybrid” system, shared with the latest Continental GT Speed. The core is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 generating 592 bhp (441 kW). It works in tandem with a 187 hp (139 kW) electric motor integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The combined output for the Flying Spur Speed (the launch variant) is a staggering 771 hp (575kW) and 1,000 Nm of torque. The 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint takes a mere 3.5 seconds.

Bentley emphasizes the Flying Spur Speed’s dual nature. The 25.9kWh battery offers a pure electric range of up to 75 km (47 miles), with EV mode reaching speeds of up to 140 km/h (87 mph).

Four hybrid system modes manage the power sources: pure EV, electric boost, regenerative braking, and charge. The “charge” mode utilizes the engine to propel the car while replenishing the battery.

Bentley’s new dual-valve dampers provide a wider dynamic range across Comfort, Bentley, and Sport drive modes. Dual-chamber air suspension further refines comfort in Comfort mode. For agility, the Flying Spur Speed boasts rear-wheel steering, an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential, and a 48V active anti-roll system. Torque vectoring is achieved through both the centre differential and brakes.

The Flying Spur Speed’s exterior retains its predecessor’s essence, with subtle revisions to the front bumper, grille pattern, and rear diffuser. New 22-inch alloy wheel designs complete the look.

The cabin retains its familiar layout, but boasts all-new seat designs, updated driver display graphics, and upgraded infotainment software and driver-assistance technology. Even the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have been improved. Bentley promises continuous feature updates, including green traffic-light prediction for enhanced city driving.

Order books for the new Flying Spur Speed haven’t opened yet, and pricing remains unconfirmed. We expect the super sedan to arrive in South Africa in Q3 of 2025.