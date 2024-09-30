Mercedes Might Be Ending Their Coupe SUV Offerings

Over 15 years ago, BMW introduced the X6, the first of a controversial new breed: the SUV coupe. Despite strong sales, the style has been divisive. Now, with BMW dropping the X4, Mercedes-Benz may be following suit, potentially ending production of both the GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe.

This news comes from German publication Handelsblatt, citing “company insiders.” While the information should be approached with caution, it aligns with Mercedes’ recent streamlining efforts.

In 2023, the C-Class Coupe, E-Class Coupe, and CLS were all merged into the new CLE Coupe. Similarly, the A-Class sedan was replaced by the CLA Coupe in 2022.

A new GLC is expected in 2026, but its fate remains unclear. Both the GLC and GLE Coupes were just updated for 2024 with revised powertrains, including a GLC plug-in-hybrid offering.